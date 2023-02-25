Providing medical care in Ukraine is a huge challenge, not only on the front lines, but also in conflict-torn areas. These are areas where mostly elderly and isolated people who need medication and treatment for a variety of medical conditions remain. We were with a team of ‘Doctors Without Borders’ in a village in the Mykolaiv region, which has practically disappeared after a year of war, but which is resisting the Russian invasion while desperately asking for help.

#Focus #Ukraine #challenges #providing #medical #psychological #care