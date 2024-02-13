Can Ukraine recruit enough soldiers to maintain its defense against the Russian offensive? After almost two years of war, the men sent to the front are exhausted: most Ukrainian soldiers had less than 10 days of leave last year. A new mobilization bill proposes limiting military service to three years, but also lowering the recruiting age from 27 to 25 and toughening penalties for those who do not register. The proposal causes polarization in Ukraine.

#Focus #Ukraine #divided #controversial #mobilization #bill