The southern Turkish city of Antioch was badly affected by the devastating earthquakes on February 6, but the Turkish government promised to rebuild everything within a year. But residents are skeptical: it is not enough to rebuild houses to get life back on track, it is also necessary to ensure that residents can find work. Our correspondents Shona Bhattacharyya, Ludovic de Foucaud and Hussein Assad report from the quake-damaged region.

