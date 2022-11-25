In Colombia, since 2003 there have been laws to combat human trafficking, but 20 years later, the State has not presented significant results against this crime. France 24 spoke with civil servants, academics, activists and researchers; They all agree that every year thousands of women are victims of trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation, most of them impoverished young people, many of whom are Venezuelan nationals; however, the Government does not reach 200 annual reports.

The Colombian Ministry of the Interior, which leads the national strategy against crime, only reported 181 cases for all types of trafficking in 2021. A figure that falls short compared to the analysis of sources consulted by France 24, both in the independent initiative as in institutionality.

This underreporting has to do with a lack of knowledge of the police and judicial authorities regarding the handling of crime, normalized and frequently misclassified and confused with the exercise of prostitution, which is legal in Colombia.

In addition, for the fight against trafficking there is a budget of barely 500,000 dollars a year for the entire country, money that does not reach all the municipalities and that translates into precarious conditions for the officials assigned to care for victims.







The Government places the task in the hands of the Anti-Trafficking Committees, formed by law in the 32 departments of the country, which are attended by delegates from all State entities, but who carry out their tasks without training, without coordination and without assigned resources. . In addition, they are subject to contracts of a few months and rotate constantly, according to complaints, especially in peripheral regions, because their positions are used to pay for political favors, so that monitoring of the processes is almost non-existent.

For the care of victims, the committees use official routes that include complaint spaces in women’s homes and local government offices, as well as emails, telephone lines and even the Libertapp mobile application, which work passively. , without taking into account that “they are women whose cell phones are taken away (…) or without understanding that they are being watched 24 hours a day”, as reported by the journalist María Fitzgerald, who has followed the issue for the magazine ‘ Change’.

Activist organizations that fight against sexual exploitation also recognize that the victims they arrest are mostly those who “manage to escape their captors by themselves,” as explained by Katherine Jaramillo, director of the NGO Valientes in Bogotá. But even understanding that no one is looking for victims of trafficking for sexual exploitation, most survivors seek shelter in these independent initiatives, where they find a rights-based approach to overcome the physical and psychological abuse to which they were subjected.

A woman holds a sign during a demonstration against sexual violence, following the brutal murder of Keishla Rodríguez, 27, in Puerto Rico, in 2021. © Carlos Giusti/AP

In this report we find that the institutionality remains inoperative and independent work that cries out for the necessary financing to undertake protection actions; while the common denominator is women working on both fronts to restore rights in an environment that has no understanding of crime and lacks the political will to combat it.

* This report was produced with the assistance of the Thomson Reuters Foundation. The content is the sole responsibility of the author and publisher.