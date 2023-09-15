





04:08 Aerial view of a closed hotel off the coast of Corfu, Greece. On April 27, 2020. © Spiros Skordilis / Reuters

On the island of Paros, an archipelago located in Greece, the arrival of 450,000 tourists in just two months has sparked protests throughout the area. The population opposes illegal construction on beaches and the privatization of natural areas. The inhabitants seek to preserve the ecosystem and prevent mass tourism from damaging the island. Furthermore, the accumulation of waste worries the community, including those who benefit from the tourism industry due to the pollution they attract.