The use of artificial intelligence (AI) is fueling discontent among Hollywood screenwriters, who have been on strike for more than six weeks. Could AI replace writers and directors or even actors and singers? How effective and credible are current AI tools? Are they really a threat to the entertainment industry that could lead to hundreds of thousands of people losing their jobs, or a golden opportunity to increase productivity?

#Focus #Threat #opportunity #Hollywood #grapples #future #artificial #intelligence