A UN report released in January attributes 270,000 deaths in sub-Saharan Africa to the use of substandard or counterfeit antimalarial drugs. In local markets on the mainland, counterfeit and expired medicines are frequently sold at reduced prices, often with fatal consequences. The shortage of affordable drugs in licensed pharmacies contributes significantly to this problem.
