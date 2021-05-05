In India, the Green Revolution of the 1960s had a phenomenal impact on food production, but it also made the land infertile, led to heavy water consumption, and exacerbated the loss of underground fluid. It also led to the widespread use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers. In the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, water shortages and poor soil quality forced many farmers to abandon their trade. They were trapped in a vicious cycle of debt and most of their profits were channeled towards the purchase of pesticides and fertilizers.

A few years ago, the state launched an ambitious program called Zero Budget Natural Agriculture, which is transforming things on the ground. The idea is simple: stop dependence on chemicals and revive the earth. The initiative is already beginning to pay off. Andhra Pradesh is now on track to become India’s first 100% organic farming state, as reported by our correspondents.

