The illicit market for cultural goods is the third most profitable in the world after drug and arms trafficking, according to Unesco. Theft, counterfeiting and looting are on the rise thanks to conflicts. In France, approximately 1,000 thefts of cultural property are reported each year. The Central Office for Combating Trafficking in Cultural Property (OCBC) investigates highly organized intercontinental criminal networks and finds treasures thought to be lost.

