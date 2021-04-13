Four years after the coffee country celebrated the first edition of its professional women’s league, many of these players cannot make a living from their sport. Tired of being seen with pity, they denounce their conditions and work to improve them.

Colombia is a country where soccer is king. In 2017, the nation kicked off its professional women’s league, with a four-month championship. For 2021 a month and a half tournament was announced; something that generated rejection among the players. Many of them, in addition, do not receive income while the competition begins. This is the case of Lisseth Moreno, who affirms that she wants to “get out of the complaint” to see “what we can do.”

From Dimayor, the entity that organizes professional championships, they explain that this month and a half league is a consequence of the financial crisis in football and the forced postponements due to the pandemic. In 2021 two Women’s Libertadores Cups will be played, the one from last year and the one from the current year.

Precisely in the first edition of that cup, América de Cali, from Colombia, completed a great role and reached the final. Although they lost, that performance served as a vindication of the level of these soccer players.