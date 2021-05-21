Four years after Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris climate agreement, his successor Joe Biden materializes the return of the country in the fight against global warming, with an ambitious energy reactivation plan that seeks to achieve zero CO2 emissions per year 2050. To achieve this, Biden plans to drive the development of hydrogen. Although most of the element consumed today is extracted from fossil fuels, in California, researchers, manufacturers and startups are trying to extract carbon-free or “green” hydrogen. .

