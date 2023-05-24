In Chile, 13,000 km from the Middle East, is the largest Palestinian community outside the Arab world. They arrived as economic migrants from Christian areas at the beginning of the 20th century in the largest wave, and to a lesser extent in 1948 after the exodus unleashed by the creation of the State of Israel. Unlike other Palestinian communities in Latin America, the Chilean one has great political involvement and fights to preserve its culture despite time and distance.

