In Brazil, every day 15 people die from malnutrition. In addition, some 19 million Brazilians go hungry in a country that, paradoxically, is the second largest food exporter in the world, surpassed only by the United States. The situation is especially serious in the favelas, where 70% of the inhabitants do not have enough money to buy food.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Central Unica de Favelas (CUFA), which operates in 5,000 neighborhoods throughout Brazil, has distributed more than 22 tons of food to nearly two million families. “Food comes from different places: both from individuals, who accompany the work of the CUFA and bring the products here, and from companies,” explains Wellington Galdino, executive director of this NGO.

Donations arrive at the CUFA headquarters in Rio de Janeiro in gigantic boxes and the solidarity baskets have to be prepared one by one. Without the help of volunteers, this work would be impossible. In the first months of the pandemic they received a lot of food, but with the passage of time the donations dwindled.

“Within our community, 90% of the inhabitants are precarious, itinerant or delivery men. They are people who work to earn what they eat every day. Because the economy is stopped and the pandemic is increasing, hunger is also growing, more and more, ”says Alan Bianchi, president of the Neighborhood Association of the Cajueiro favela, located in the Rio de Janeiro neighborhood of Madureira. Every week he goes to CUFA to collect the baskets, which for many families represent the only source of food.

In 2014, Brazil managed to get out of the Hunger Map of the FAO, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, thanks to social programs such as Bolsa Familia. But the economic recession first and the pandemic later have caused a complex setback.

A recent report by the Brazilian Research Network on Food and Nutrition Sovereignty and Security (Rede Penssan) reveals that 55% of Brazilians, that is, about 117 million people, go through a situation of “food insecurity”. In other words, more than half of the population of the largest country in Latin America cannot ensure a balanced diet.

“Now we count the cents to make the purchase”

Alessandra Ramos is a teacher. She is about to finish university and her scholarship salary does not make it to the end of the month. He lives with two sisters and a nephew, but not even with three salaries they manage to avoid inflation. Fruit and beef have disappeared from his table, now he is hunting for bargains in the supermarket. “In our house there was always food in abundance. We never lacked for anything. And now we count the pennies to make the purchase. It is difficult for me because food is a right. It should be a right. And seeing myself in this situation of wanting something and not being able to cause me a terrible feeling ”, he tells France 24.

According to the Getúlio Vargas Foundation, in the last year the price of rice grew by 61% and that of beans by 69%. For Adhemar Mineiro, member of the Brazilian Association of Economists for Democracy, food inflation is the result of the dismantling of price regulation policies practiced by previous governments. The economic team of President Jair Bolsonaro preferred to sell food reserves, which were previously accumulated to face the turbulence in the markets and to curb prices.

CUFA volunteers bring markets to the poorest neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro. For thousands this is the only source of food given the advance of poverty and unemployment. © France 24

“Producers have the option of exporting. They calculate the price in the international market and sell within Brazil at prices close to those of the international market. When prices rise abroad or when the dollar appreciates against the real, food prices end up rising because the producer says: ‘if you don’t pay this price, I will place them on the international market because I earn more’ “, clarifies Mineiro.

The situation worsened in early 2021, after the suspension of the state subsidy. The government recovered this aid in April, but its value was reduced to less than half due to the crisis and the purchasing power of the poorest families plummeted. Against this background, the churches have become for many the last refuge.

The charity fights against the advance of hunger, which does not wait

For 35 years, Father Júlio Lancellotti has honored the commitment he made to the most disadvantaged. This Catholic priest serves 500 to 600 breakfasts every day, the result of solidarity donations. In his opinion, hunger in Brazil never disappeared, but in the last year it has worsened. “This government is genocidal. He has full responsibility for the death of the people. The pandemic aggravated the situation, because unemployment increased ”, affirms this religious.

At the age of 73, he has just embarked on a new project: a bakery in which all the professionals are people who lived on the streets in vulnerable situations. Here they learn a profession and regain their dignity. “Our daily production is about 2,500 muffins and 1,500 cupcakes. We went out to deliver breakfast with 1,200 rolls ”, explains Thiago Augusto da Silva Oliveira, head chef and head of the ‘Pão do povo da rua’ project.

Hunger is in a hurry and more and more people are on an empty stomach. Without robust social policies, Brazil runs the risk of returning to the FAO Hunger Map.