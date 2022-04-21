As a consequence of the war in Ukraine, wheat prices are skyrocketing. Many African countries depend on grain exports from Ukraine and Russia and could face a serious food crisis. But in Cameroon, entrepreneurs are devising alternatives to wheat: now the production of bread made from local cassava and sweet potato flour is booming. These tubers are abundant in the country, although they are normally used unprocessed in traditional dishes.

