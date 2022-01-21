Nuclear fusion has long been the stuff of science fiction. The theory is simple: break two atomic nuclei to obtain a single, heavier one. The process has the advantage of not generating radioactive waste or greenhouse gases. For a long time this has been a pipe dream due to insurmountable technical challenges. However, a series of recent discoveries and technological advances have caused a wave of optimism among scientists and investors.

In the next few years, scientists and engineers are expected to develop the first fusion power plants, the size of a tennis court. Its deployment around the world could start as early as the 2030s, with the mind-boggling prospect of unlimited clean energy for the planet.

A report from our France 2 colleagues at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US, with Jennie Shin of France 24.