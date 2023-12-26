First modification:
Guatemala has the second shortest population in the world, according to a study by NCD Risk. But the stature of Guatemalans is revealed as a common thread of difficulties that are interwoven from the challenges of teenage pregnancy to the impact of poor nutrition derived from poverty. This report explores the multiple layers of a reality that goes beyond physical height and delves into the social and public health problems that affect the population.
