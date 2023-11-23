More than a third of the world’s ocean plastic waste is produced in the Philippines. Due to widespread poverty, Filipinos purchase products in smaller quantities with single-use packaging, causing plastic waste to accumulate in the country’s lands and waterways. More than twenty years after enacting a landmark law on waste management, the Philippines has failed to meet many of the goals set out in the 2001 legislation.

