





In Focus © France 24

It has been almost a year since the deadly earthquake that hit southern Turkey and northwestern Syria. The official death toll stands at more than 50,000, but many victims are still missing and presumed dead. Often, their families still don't know what happened to them or where they are buried, making the grieving process even more difficult. Our correspondents went to Antakya, a city devastated by the earthquake, where they met a father struggling to bring closure to the death of his daughter.