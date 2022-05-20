In Peru, as the country struggles to recover from the pandemic, the government is trying to care for orphans from Covid-19. According to the medical journal The Lancet, around 100,000 children in Peru have lost at least one of their two parents to the pandemic, more than anywhere else in the world. The poorest Peruvians have been the hardest hit and many Covid-19 orphans and widows are now struggling to survive, both financially and emotionally.

