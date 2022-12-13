Almost five decades after the death of the Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, the country tries again to offer Justice to its victims. The new Democratic Memory law that came into force in October makes the State responsible for the search for tens of thousands of people who disappeared during the Spanish Civil War and the subsequent dictatorship. Approved in the Senate with 128 votes in favor and 113 against, the law is divisive not only in the political spheres, but also among the victims.

