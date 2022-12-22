In the next 30 years, a third of the world’s glaciers classified as World Heritage Sites will have disappeared, according to a UNESCO report published in November. Argentina is home to some 16,000 glaciers that have been closely watched for years. And although the situation is not so worrying in all the country’s glaciers, the data is particularly alarming in the southern region of Patagonia, where they are melting at one of the fastest rates on the planet.

