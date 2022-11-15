The Mar Menor, the largest saltwater lagoon in Europe linked to the Mediterranean Sea, has become the first natural area in Europe protected with legal personality. Environmentalists and locals have long complained that the lagoon suffers from severe pollution, which they attribute to intensive agriculture. Under a new law passed in Spain, any individual can now initiate legal action to defend the ecosystem.

