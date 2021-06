Extraordinary treasures lie dormant in Mauritania. Thousands of manuscripts and books dating back to the 12th and 13th centuries are kept in clay libraries in the city of Chinguetti. But conserving these unusual works is an immense challenge in the middle of the desert, as they remain threatened by extreme heat, termites and destruction by jihadists. Report by Jennie Shin and S. PĂ©rez, G. Messina and G. Liaboeuf de France 2..



