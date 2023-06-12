





05:59 in focus © France 24

Three years ago, George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American, was killed by police officer Derek Chauvin. The event sparked massive protests in the United States and around the world, with calls to end police violence. Chauvin was ultimately sentenced to more than 22 years in prison, while the city of Minneapolis reached a $27 million settlement with Floyd’s family. Three years after the murder, has the situation in that country changed?