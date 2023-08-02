When the French aristocrat Pierre de Coubertin revived the Olympic Games in 1894, he envisioned them as an instrument for world peace. However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) failed because these were used by countries to demonstrate their power, which led the sport to distance itself from the global conflicts of the 20th century, from the celebration of the Berlin Olympic Games in 1936, during the Nazi regime, to the rival boycotts of the Games in the Cold War.

#Focus #International #Olympic #Committees #fight #stay #geopolitics