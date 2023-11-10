





Melina Huet

Andrew Hilliar

Mohamed Farhat



As Israel wages war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the October 7 attacks, Israelis have apparently put aside their differences to support the government. But with bombings against civilians in Gaza and hundreds of hostages in the hands of Islamist fighters, Israeli society remains deeply divided over the government’s decisions in its war response. On the streets and in the political sphere, moderate or critical voices are being marginalized.