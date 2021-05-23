



© France 24

Since 2017, the insurgency in northern Mozambique has cost nearly 3,000 lives and displaced more than 700,000 people. On March 23, militants linked to the Islamic State (IS) group attacked the town of Palma, which led the French energy group Total to close its operations in the region, despite having invested more than 20,000 million dollars in the export of natural gas. All projects are on hold, waiting for security to be restored, but the Mozambican government refuses for now to accept external military intervention.