To avoid repetitive confinements, the city of Tübingen, in Germany, has chosen to protect especially the elderly and at risk, an idea rejected by the majority of governments in the world, however, in the German city it seems to be giving its fruits. Although it was hit hard by the first wave of Covid-19, now Tübingen is relatively safe from the second wave and the incidence rate is well below the critical threshold of 50 infections per 100,000 inhabitants. Report by Anne Mailliet, Susanne Gelzenleuchter and Willy Mahler.

