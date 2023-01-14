





France 24

The names of Oskar Schindler, Hans Calmeyer and Father Marie-Benoît are synonymous with heroism and protection of the Jews during World War II. But in the eastern French city of Nancy, a group of local police officers also bravely opposed the Nazi regime. In July 1942, officers helped some 350 people escape deportation to concentration camps in what became known as the “failed roundup” of the foreign Jews living there.