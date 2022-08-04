On June 6, a huge migrant caravan made up of more than 10,000 people headed for the US began its march. The tour, which began the same day that the IX Summit of the Americas was inaugurated in Los Angeles, has begun to bear fruit: the customs agents in Huixtla are collapsed and against what is politically established they endorse thousands of passports . However, faults and injustices are still evident on the border between Mexico and the United States.

#Focus #fate #migrant #caravan #left #southern #Mexico #United #States