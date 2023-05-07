Charles III is the oldest monarch in British history to ascend to the throne, after seven decades in the shadow of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. As a prince, he worked a lot for ecology and for young people in difficulty; however, he became very unpopular after his divorce from Princess Diana. The now head of state of the United Kingdom and 14 other countries will have a challenge to take on during his reign: to perpetuate the royal family, amid the disenchantment of the monarchy at the polls.

#Focus #eternal #heir #king #retrospective #life #Carlos #III