In Italy, the government announced that it would prohibit large tourist vessels from entering the center of Venice. Accused of being dangerous, of polluting and damaging the landscape, these giants of the seas must disembark in a neighboring port while a definitive solution is found. This was a decision taken “in order to protect a cultural and historical heritage that belongs not only to Italy, but to the whole world”, as declared by the Ministers of Culture, Tourism, Environment and Infrastructures, in a joint statement.

However, many sectors fear the impact of this decision on the future of tourism in this city classified as a World Heritage Site, Report by Natalia Mendoza, Louise Malnoy and Lorenza Pensa.

