In September 2022, Spain announced that it would no longer fully comply with the Albufeira Convention, a treaty signed in 1998 that obliges Spain to supply Portugal with water. Extreme drought has left Spanish reservoirs at a third of their average capacity this year, a situation not seen since 1995. Portuguese farmers find it difficult to accept the decision and environmentalists consider it a major ecological risk. Report from the border between Spain and Portugal.

#Focus #drought #Iberian #Peninsula #increases #tensions #Spain #Portugal