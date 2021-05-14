In 2016, after more than 50 years of armed conflict, a historic peace agreement was signed between the Colombian government and the FARC guerrillas. Almost 13,000 guerrillas agreed to surrender their weapons, and in return, the state promised them physical protection and reintegration into civil society. But nothing happened as planned. Four and a half years later, more than 270 ex-guerrillas have been assassinated. The demobilized FARC are still struggling to rejoin Colombia and are threatened. Report by Lucile Chaussoy and Kilian Le Bouquin. .

#Focus #difficult #reintegration #FARC #guerrillas