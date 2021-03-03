Santa Cruz de la Sierra is the agricultural center of Bolivia. This department produces 72% of the country’s food and shows growth that is reflected in the data. 65 years ago, Santa Cruz had a population of 250,000 people and today it is around 3 million. In the same period, its GDP went from 1% to 28%.

In Bolivia, a single transgenic crop has been authorized since 2005: glyphosate-resistant soybeans. With an average production of 2,781,056 tons of transgenic soybeans in the last five years, Bolivia still cannot compete with its powerful neighbors, such as Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. But this reality could change with the approval of new seeds.

In fact, in May 2020 the interim government of Jeanine Áñez approved a decree that could introduce more transgenic species. The lobby of agricultural producers supported this decree, which establishes abbreviated procedures to evaluate five new seeds: corn, sugar cane, cotton, wheat and soybeans. The goal is to double production by 2050.

However, indigenous communities oppose this decree for fear that GMOs will contaminate native corn, which represents 2% of the crops. “The remaining 98% is yellow hard corn destined for animal consumption. And that 98% is planted in the Santa Cruz de la Sierra region, where there are no indigenous settlements. So we believe that the two systems can coexist ”, explains Reinaldo Díaz, businessman and president of the Eastern Agricultural Chamber.

“If Bolivia is prohibited from having these new technologies, the right to be able to produce more and better, generate more sources of employment, and generate a more balanced trade balance is being curtailed,” he adds.

Indigenous activists and producers oppose the decree

Three months after the publication of the decree, a group of activists filed a popular action against the new transgenic seeds, which according to them represents a direct threat to the genetic, cultural and natural heritage of Bolivia, in addition to endangering “Mother Earth, biodiversity and human health.”

On the one hand, the large producers of transgenic soy claim that glyphosate has less impact on the environment, because it avoids the use of 2,000 tons of insecticides and herbicides each year. But in 2015 the World Health Organization declared glyphosate “probably carcinogenic.”.

On the other hand, indigenous producers categorically reject GMOs. About 250 kilometers from Santa Cruz, in the Guaraní village of Igmirí, the farmer Celso Herrera only plants native corn, which he treats with a natural repellent made from homemade chili peppers. Thanks to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, it is creating a native maize seed bank, an initiative that FAO is promoting in other indigenous villages in the region.

“Corn from transgenic seeds can’t take anything. As soon as they harvest it, they have to market it immediately. On the other hand, our seed can be kept for up to two years ”, says Celso Herrera. In his vision, economic growth leads to the destruction of the environment.

“If you tell me that I have to produce more, we are going to have to indiscriminately cut down our reserves, our lands, our trees,” he says. In Bolivia, the deforestation rate is 300,000 hectares per year, according to the Bolivian Documentation and Information Center (CEDIB).

Guaraní communities defend native production

Concern about the GMO decree is palpable in this Guaraní community. “People here can get carried away by transgenic seeds and add more and more chemicals. That is a danger to the earth. There are owners who can encourage them to plant more transgenics ”, reflects Ruth Delmi Gómez, ‘mburuvicha’ leader in Igmirí.

In September 2020, a caravan of agricultural producers demonstrated in Santa Cruz in favor of GMOs. A few days later, the Bolivian justice denied the popular action presented by the environmentalists. But there is still room to appeal, since the Bolivian Constitution explicitly protects native species such as corn..

“We have a balance between Mother Earth and human beings. And on Mother Earth are the animals, the land and the water itself. Beyond a purely scientific debate, there must be a debate on the worldview of the peoples, on the way of life that the peoples are adopting within Bolivia. Although modernity is overwhelming us, in Bolivia these values ​​and this attempt to have a balance still subsist ”, explains Nadia Cruz, Ombudsman.

The Ombudsman’s Office intends to fight against the decree on transgenics, which it considers unconstitutional. But pressure from entrepreneurs can accelerate a technological revolution that seems inevitable.