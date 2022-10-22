It is a revolution in a country with a pacifist tradition. In June, the German parliament voted to spend 100 billion euros to modernize the army and replace outdated equipment. The special fund is intended to create the largest conventional army in Europe. Before the war in Ukraine, that would have been unthinkable. But the population backs the change: About two-thirds of Germans say they approve of modernizing their armed forces.

#Focus #crisis #Ukraine #trigger #Germanys #military #ambitions