



Covid-19 patients in a field hospital installed in a sports hall in the Brazilian town of Santo André, in the state of Sao Paulo, on March 26, 2021. Miguel Schincariol AFP / Archives

“Chaos”, “genocide”, “collapse” … In Brazil, the media have no qualms about describing the catastrophic health situation related to Covid-19. Although it is still the second country in the world with the highest number of victims, behind the United States, the Latin American giant became a few weeks ago the state with the highest number of daily deaths in the world. Meanwhile, President Jair Bolsonaro continues to downplay the seriousness of the situation. Fanny Lothaire, Mariam Koné and Laura Damase report on the critical situation in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.