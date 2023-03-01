To deal with the energy crisis, the Dutch authorities are planning to carry out subsea gas drilling in the North Sea starting in 2024. But this project is controversial in the Schiermonnikoog islands, where it is feared that exploitation threatens biodiversity and damage the soil, located in one of the tourist jewels of the country. In addition, the islands are very close to a region where the inhabitants fear repeated earthquakes caused by gas exploitation.

#Focus #controversial #project #aims #drill #gas #Dutch #North #Sea