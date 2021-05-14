In Timisoara, western Romania, the number of asylum seekers has skyrocketed, from 4,000 to 6,000 in one year. It is mainly Afghans, Syrians, Pakistanis and Iraqis who use this new access route to Western Europe. The country’s authorities are overwhelmed, the new mayor of the city has just appealed to Bucharest arguing that it is a national problem. And while Timisoara returns to the confinement to combat the pandemic, associations and citizens are organizing to come to their aid thanks to social networks. Report by Nadia Blétry, Eric de Lavarène and Sarah Taher.

