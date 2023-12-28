





05:20 In Focus © France 24

Last year, a record 2 million people crossed the border irregularly into the United States and another 800 died in the attempt. Last October, Joe Biden's Administration announced that construction of the wall on the border with Mexico would resume, a surprising change in the middle of the campaign, ahead of the 2024 presidential elections. The White House also indicated that direct flights would restart of deportation to Venezuela, which had been suspended for years. Reporting from El Paso, Texas.