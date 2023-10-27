





06:42 Screenshot. © In Focus

After taking full control of Nagorno Karabakh in September, will Azerbaijan go further? In Syunik province in southern Armenia, residents are increasingly concerned about the threat from Baku. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev claims that Syunik and much of Armenian territory are historically Azerbaijani. Since 2020, Azerbaijan has also taken 150 square kilometers of Armenian land near the border, according to Armenian officials.