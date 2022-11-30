In June, Thai authorities removed cannabis from the list of substances considered illegal, making Thailand the first Asian nation to legalize marijuana. Officially, the government wants to promote the medical use of cannabis, but a law regulating its recreational use has yet to be passed in Parliament, leaving a legal loophole that many are rushing to take advantage of and now cannabis shops are popping up in the whole country.
