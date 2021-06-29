Although known for being the birthplace of oil extraction, Texas is also a pioneer in the development of renewable energy in the United States. The cold wave that affected the south of the country last February highlighted the issue of climate change and revealed the significant proportion of wind energy that the Texas electricity grid has. A quarter of electricity comes from wind, much more than coal, whose share was cut in half in ten years.

In this Republican state, the reasons for developing renewable energy are primarily financial, as wind is a much more reliable energy than oil, often subject to market risks. Report by Fanny Allard.

