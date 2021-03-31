



© France 24

Ten years have passed since the revolution – on the wave of the Arab Spring – that drove Muammar al-Gaddafi from power. But in Libya, the uprising quickly turned into a civil war with the emergence of a multitude of militias, leaving the country divided between East and West, and in the hands of these armed groups, some of whom still refuse to surrender. their weapons. The first victims have been Libyans, who are traumatized, tired and struggling to get ahead. Reporting by Julie Dungelhoeff, Catherine Norris Trent and Abdallah Malkawi.