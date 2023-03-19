





Guillaume Guguen

We learned the story of Nicolas Huchet, who lost his right hand in a work accident. Motivated by his limitations and challenges, he founded ‘My Human Kit’, a company aimed at transforming the lives of people living with any disability. From prosthetic hands to powered wheelchairs, the company offers a wide range of inventions. But what makes it stand out is the fact that people with disabilities themselves supervise their projects.