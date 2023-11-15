The #MeToo movement has reached Taiwan, where women have been speaking out about experiences of harassment at work. Female staff of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party started the first big wave accusing powerful politicians of sexual harassment or assault. Then the momentum spread and alleged victims began accusing celebrities, doctors, teachers, and more. Report by our correspondent in Taipei, Lucie Barbazanges.

