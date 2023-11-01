





The conflict in Sudan between the Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (FAR) has reignited ethnic violence in Western Darfur, where the FAR is accused of committing acts of ethnic cleansing against the Masalit community. More than 400,000 Sudanese have already crossed the border into Chad, most of them women and children. The conflict has a considerable impact on the youngest, who now suffer from malnutrition and face the trauma caused by the war.