When the 2019 revolution began in Sudan, the young generation discovered a new means of expression through paintings promoting democracy and freedom. After the military seized power in a coup in October 2021, artists continued to express their thirst for freedom, resisting peacefully with demonstrations and art shows on the streets of Khartoum. But they face repression from General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan’s junta.

