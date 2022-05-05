In the jungle of southern Colombia, drug traffickers go to great lengths to protect their cocaine shipments. Drug labs and makeshift naval bases are hidden there, where the cartels build their own submarines to export cocaine to the US market. For this reason the authorities fight to stop the flow of drugs in the area. The Navy estimates that it intercepts just over half of the 1,200 tons of cocaine produced each year.

#Focus #Submarines #favorite #weapons #Colombian #drug #traffickers