In 2022, Spain was the European country most affected by forest fires. More than 300,000 hectares destroyed in almost 50 different fires. Due to the drought and global warming, the Spanish Government has decided to start this year’s prevention plan a month and a half in advance. Across the country, regional governments are preparing for the threat of the flames. Our correspondents Céline Schmitt, Armelle Exposito and Sarah Morris report from the Valencia region.

